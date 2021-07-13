CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A piece of history is finally back in the Cajon Pass.

The 100-year-old concrete table that once stood at Camp Cajon, the famous rest stop on Route 66, has returned to its original location.

The table was moved to Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino after a flood destroyed the park 80 years ago.

Work crews recently brought the 1,700-pound table back and it’s now next to a new Camp Cajon monument along a stretch of old Route 66.

