LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities were requesting the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.
A Silver Alert was issued for 87-year-old Lowell Duke.
Duke was last seen at about 2 p.m. Monday in the area of West Washington Boulevard and Beach Avenue in the Venice area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Duke was described as White, 6′ tall, and weighing about 160 pounds, with gray balding hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black wristband with family contact information on it.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
