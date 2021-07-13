TORRANCE (CBSLA) — No need to dread visiting the DMV to get a Real ID – appointments can now be made to get the federally-compliant identification at select Auto Club locations.
AAA members can soon start getting their new ID’s at some AAA offices – but act fast. The services are only available through December and at just 19 locations in Southern California.READ MORE: 'Pose' Star Breaks Ground As First Transgender Actress With Lead Emmy Nod
“A big part of the Auto Club’s member services is providing travel planning, through our expert travel advisers. Getting a Real ID will add significant convenience to those who have plans to travel,” Michael Johnson, senior vice president of the Auto Club’s member services, said in a statement.READ MORE: ACLU Calls For Britney Spears To Be Allowed To Pick Her Own Attorney In Conservatorship Case
To get a Real ID, applicants should first visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload documents, pay the required fees and schedule an appointment. Auto Club members can then show their confirmation code and required documents to the DMV representative at an Auto Club office, who will use a mobile tablet to capture the member’s finger print, picture and sign electronically to complete the application process.
Real ID services will be offered at the following Auto Club of Southern California offices by the end of July:MORE NEWS: General Motors To Build $71 Million Advanced Design Center In Pasadena
- Alhambra
- Arcadia
- Camarillo
- Chatsworth
- Chino
- Costa Mesa
- Fullerton
- Inglewood-Ladera
- Laguna Hills
- La Quinta
- Long Beach
- Los Angeles
- Manhattan Beach
- Northridge
- Rancho Palos Verdes
- Redlands
- Riverside
- San Diego-Clairemont
- Santa Barbara
Real ID will be required to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities and military bases starting on May 3, 2023.