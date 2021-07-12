CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — They’re not a desert mirage – an art installation of popsicles held up against this weekend’s blistering heat that obliterated real ones in Palm Springs.

A display of six actual popsicles placed in front of the “Popsicles” sculpture by artist John Cerney melted easily in the 113-degree heat that was recorded in Palm Springs Sunday. Palm Springs has been breaking high temperature records this year, thanks to recurring heat waves that have been baking most of the Western U.S.

Palm Springs reach a new record of 120 degrees Saturday, breaking its previous record of 119 degrees set in 2012.

Cerney’s sculptures, meanwhile, kept up their bright appearance despite the shimmering heat. They feature five hands holding up different flavors of popsicles. The installation, which went up in March, was commissioned through a neighborhood grant program to help local artists struggling from the pandemic.

The 12-foot popsicles are on display near downtown Palm Springs.