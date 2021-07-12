ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A pursuit on the eastbound 10 Freeway that began in Fontana ended in Ontario with a crash and shots fired.
Fontana Police attempted to stop the vehicle after suspected traffic violations. When the driver failed to pull over, the short chase came to an end on the Milliken Avenue on-ramp. It's unclear if police initiated a PIT-maneuver that led to the crash.
One person has been transported to the hospital in unknown condition. There are no details on whether or not shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers. Another person in the vehicle has been taken into custody.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The eastbound 10 Freeway remains opens, but is backed up out of Claremont as a result of the pursuit.
