ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A pursuit on the eastbound 10 Freeway that began in Fontana ended in Ontario with a crash and a fatal officer involved shooting.
Fontana Police attempted to stop the vehicle for suspected traffic violations. When the driver failed to pull over, the short chase came to an end on the Milliken Avenue on-ramp. It's unclear if police initiated a PIT-maneuver that led to the crash.
The circumstances surrounding the officer involved shooting are unclear, though one of the suspects was transported to a hospital where they later died. Another suspect in the vehicle was taken into custody.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The eastbound 10 Freeway remains opens, but is backed up out of Claremont as a result of the pursuit.
