BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — A COVID-19 vaccination is now as easy as grabbing breakfast at the nearest McDonald’s.

McDonald’s and California Public Health are hosting pop-up vaccine clinics at fast food franchises across the state. People getting a jab are getting more than antibodies, too – they’re also getting coupons for free food and other giveaways.

“We’ve seen high numbers of COVID over time. We also have been a little behind on vaccines in the community, and with this spike in LA County, it’s just really concerning,” Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia said.

New coronavirus infections are on the rise as the more contagious Delta variant spreads across Los Angeles County. Epidemiologists believe this variant is 50% more contagious than the last strain of concern, Alpha – which was in turn 50% more contagious than the original COVID strain. In Los Angeles County, new case numbers have jumped to more than 1,000 a day, and patients are skewing much younger – more than four out of five are under the age of 50.

Miguel Angel learned about the pop-up vaccination clinic at McDonalds on the morning news, so he was first in line Monday. Through a translator, he said he wanted to get his shot to show his wife she shouldn’t be afraid and hopes she will come soon herself, with their 12- and 14-year-old in tow.

When vaccinations began rolling out, seniors in Bell Garden rushed to get their shots early – but younger adults who tended to be essential workers waited, Garcia said.

“They’re worried about missing work, they’re worried about having symptoms,” Garcia said. Officials are tackling that issue by making getting a vaccination more convenient. And as Garcia pointed out, the best employees are those who don’t end up getting sick for weeks.

Visit camcdevents.com to find the nearest pop-up clinic near you.