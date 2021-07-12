LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Homerun-hitting Dodgers infielder Max Muncy has a counterpart with the same name playing high school baseball, and to top it off, the two share the same birthday.
The younger Muncy of the undefeated Thousand Oaks said he feels that the two share a connection on the field even though they’ve never met.
“I think we’re both grinders,” the younger Muncy said. “He plays multiple positions, I play multiple positions. It just seems like he’s the guy who grinds it out same as myself.”
The teen has watched the Dodgers player throughout his entire career and was stoked when he came to the Southland.
“When he got traded to L.A., that was a big deal,” he said.
He, too, puts in hard work on the field to remain competitive.
“My coach Jack Wilson has really put me in a position to be where I’m at and I give it to them and my family,” he added.
Thousand Oaks has had an undefeated season so far this year and are ranked nationally in the top 10.
“There’s a lot ahead and this is the start. I know there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.
It’s unclear if the two Muncys will get the chance to meet up.