MALIBU (CBSLA) – Authorities were investigating a man found dead on a beach in Malibu Monday morning.
The victim's body was discovered in the sand off the 20000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway near Big Rock Drive at around 6:15 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no word on his name or a cause of death.
Deputies could not confirm the victim resided in the area.
The exact circumstances of how he was found was also unclear.