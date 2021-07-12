RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old Riverside man has been arrested on suspicion of killing 23-year-old Raul Hernandez Ramirez over the weekend.
Authorities found Hernandez Ramirez, of Jurupa Valley, at the rear of an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Olivewood Avenue in the Wood Streets neighborhood of Riverside at about 12:31 a.m. Saturday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics pronounced Hernandez Ramirez dead at the scene.READ MORE: Both Dogs And Owners Experiencing Separation Anxiety As Workplaces Open Back Up
A preliminary investigation found that Hernandez Ramirez had been involved in an argument with Luis Angel Sanchez prior to the shooting. Sanchez is accused of pulling out a handgun during the argument and fatally shooting Hernandez Ramirez before fleeing the scene.READ MORE: LASD Asking For Help In Locating Angelein Socorra, Missing Woman, Last Seen A Month Ago
Sanchez was later located arrested at a nearby apartment on Olivewood Avenue and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder and weapons violations. He was being held on $1 million bail.MORE NEWS: Business Booming At AMC Theaters As It Topped Its Post-Pandemic Attendance This Weekend
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Det. Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or bgalbreath@riversideca.gov or Det. Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or jontko@riversideca.gov.