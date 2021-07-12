DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – Detectives are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 72-year-old man while he was on a walk in his Diamond Bar neighborhood on the Fourth of July.
The collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lycoming Street and Penarth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim, Bruce Bodel, was crossing Penarth Avenue when he was struck by a car that was traveling west on Lycoming Street.
Bodel was taken to a hospital, where he passed away several days later from his injuries, the sheriff's department said.
The driver sped away from the scene and was last seen on Lemon Avenue.
The sheriff's department Monday released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, described only as a silver two-door sedan. A news conference was scheduled for Monday morning.
Anyone with information on the case should call 800-222-8477.