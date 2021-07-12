BURBANK (CBSLA) – A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning to launch a new electrical vehicle charging station in downtown Burbank.
Congressman Adam Schiff, who helped get federal funds for the project, was the first person to power up his vehicle at one of the new EV charging ports.
“Electric cars are a big part of the answer. Transportation is responsible for so much of the greenhouse gases and it’s wonderful to see cities making this kind of investment in the infrastructure that we need, so that people can own or lease electric vehicles,” Rep. Schiff told CBSLA.
The 16 new charging ports are located on a city lot along Olive Avenue. Until now, there were only two stations in a Burbank parking garage that were always occupied.