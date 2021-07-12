LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — A beloved dog was killed in a fire over the weekend at a popular biker bar in Lake Elsinore.
Every day, Kodi sat at the front of the iconic Hell’s Kitchen Motorsports Bar & Grill and greeted firefighters.
Frank Opp, the dog’s owner, often held fundraisers at the popular roadside bar.
During the Holy Fire in 2018 when surrounding businesses were closed, the bar stayed open and fed and sheltered local firefighters.
When flames ripped through the back of the bar around 8 p.m. on Friday, firefighters went above and beyond to save Kodi.
Unfortunately, it was too late and the dog died from smoke inhalation.
“They literally tried to save him like he was a human being. They didn’t have to risk their lives like that,” Opp said. “The chief and Lieutenant, they had their arms around me. What really touched me, every one of them knew Kodi.”
Customers turned friends and neighbors were all feeling the loss.
“This dog was special as is this place,” said customer Mark Keyser. “We are all like family and I just want it back. I’m sure everyone does too.”
Kodi’s groomer started a GoFundMe account to help rebuild.