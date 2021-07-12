RIALTO (CBSLA) — A Monrovia man wanted for the murder of his father is in custody Monday after being found at a Las Vegas home.
Curtiss Booker Jr., 31, was arrested Sunday by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers at a home in the 6800 block of Baby Jade Ct. in Las Vegas.
Booker was identified as the suspect in the murder of his father, 58-year-old Curtiss Booker Sr. of Temple City, on July 5. The elder Booker had been found fatally shot in the front yard of a Rialto home, and his son left the scene before officers arrived, according to Rialto police.
Witnesses told police the father and son were involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting.
Authorities say Booker will be held at a Clark County jail facility until he is extradited back to San Bernardino County.