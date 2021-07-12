LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
It will be Cedric the Entertainer's first time hosting the Emmys.
“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement released by the Television Academy. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people.
"I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year."
The Emmys will be held on Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. The live event will be held with a “limited” audience.
Nominations will be announced Tuesday morning.
Last year's ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
