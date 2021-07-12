LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Public Health Monday released new guidance for schools serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming school year.

The state released details for the reopening of schools for the fall semester stating that schools will be able do away with social distancing guidelines, but masking remains mandatory for both students and staff — regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, CDPH announced that it would still require face coverings at schools, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that fully vaccinated students and teachers would not need to wear face masks.

Local reaction to the new rules was mixed Monday night.

“Since I’m all vaccinated and stuff, and I don’t have to wear a mask, then it’ll kind of feel weird coming back to wearing a mask,” 12-year-old Elio Laporta said.

Although it will be weird, Elio and his dad, Robert Laporta, said they would be following the rules, even though they know the state’s decision does not sit well with everyone.

“It’s so complicated,” Laporta said. “We have family members that have chosen not to get vaccinated, and it’s a big controversy in our family. I think it’s the best for the common good at this moment.”

State officials said the goal of the new guidelines was to get as many students as possible learning safely in person. And while the state first said schools would be required to send students home for refusing to wear a mask indoors, late Monday night it reversed course and said individual districts would be able to decide how to handle students who refuse to wear masks.

The announcement came as the number of newly confirmed COVID cases in Los Angeles County topped 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day and the number of hospitalizations also continued to rise.

“We’ve definitely seen a noticeable uptick of unvaccinated patients coming to the [emergency room] with COVID symptoms testing positive,” Dr. Michael Daignault, who works at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, said.

He said that he has seen more COVID-19 patients in the last 10 days than he has in the last three months.

“Some having co-morbid conditions, some not,” Daignault said. “Some being exposed at work, possibly, or some that took the last three months as a sign that things were going so well that it was an invitation to travel and do all these things without first getting vaccinated.”

A new survey of unvaccinated Americans found that only 7% said they would get the vaccine, 15% said they probably would get the vaccine, 29% said they would probably not get the vaccine and 46% said they would definitely not get vaccinated.

As for California’s schools, state health officials said they would reevaluate the guidelines on masking in schools no later than Nov. 1.

More information about CDPH’s latest guidelines can be found on the agency’s website.