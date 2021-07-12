ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — The Fourth of July was a scorcher across the Southland, prompting thousands to flock to area beaches and lakes, but humans weren’t the only ones looking for ways to stay cool.
Robert Martinez, who runs the YouTube channel Parliament of Owls, set up a camera near a watering hole in Angeles National Forest and captured a mama bear and her two cubs taking a July 4th swim.
"What a treat to see this healthy and adorable family of bears stop by my newest camera spot," Martinez said about the video. "It's comforting to know that there are numerous pools of water all throughout the forest, that stay full year round."
Martinez said that watering holes like this can be found throughout the Angeles National Forest deep in the canyons and creeks far from the local trails.