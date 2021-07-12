BURBANK (CBSLA) — It was a great weekend for AMC Theaters.
The busiest AMC Theater in the country was right here in the Southland — the AMC Burbank 30.
The theaters suffered big losses after being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic but reopened in March following news of Los Angeles County moving toward the red tier which would allow movie theaters to reopen with limited capacity.
AMC reopened with enhanced learning and safety protocols in place.