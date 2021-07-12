CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
VENTURA (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others injured after a vehicle went down an embankment in Ventura.

(credit: Ventura Fire Department)

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday along the southbound 101 Freeway at the Main Street offramp. First responders on the scene found a single vehicle down an embankment with major damage.

Three people were in the car, and needed to be extricated from the wreckage. Two male passengers suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Ventura County Medical Center. But a third was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names and ages were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.