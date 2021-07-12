VENTURA (CBSLA) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony gross vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Ventura early Monday.
The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday along the southbound 101 Freeway at the Main Street offramp. First responders on the scene found an overturned 2016 Infinity Q50 down an embankment with major damage.
Three men were in the car, and needed to be extricated from the wreckage. Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Mejia, who was a passenger in the backseat, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. William Lararamirez, 23, who was in the front passenger seat, was taken to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries.
The driver, 25-year-old Arnulfo Rodriguez Jr., was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for felony gross vehicular manslaughter.
All three men were from Moorpark.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.