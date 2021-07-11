HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Fellow billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted his congratulations to Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2021
He also complimented Virgin Galactic on its New Mexico space port, calling it a “cool design.”‘
And earlier this year, a SpaceX rocket sent astronauts to the International Space Station on its Crew Dragon capsule.