By CBSLA Staff
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Fellow billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted his congratulations to Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic.

He also complimented Virgin Galactic on its New Mexico space port, calling it a “cool design.”‘

Hawthorne-based SpaceX has taken a different approach, becoming a contractor for NASA and the private industry. It has already launched hundreds of satellites into orbit.

And earlier this year, a SpaceX rocket sent astronauts to the International Space Station on its Crew Dragon capsule.