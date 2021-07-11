BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County Sunday dipped slightly to $4.43, though experts said prices are unlikely to go down any time soon.
With prices topping more than $5 a gallon in some parts of LA County, some residents said they're feeling the pain.
"I think it's highway robbery," a resident filling her tank told CBSLA's Brittney Hopper. "Prices are ridiculous right now."
According to AAA, the spike in prices is linked to two factors. First, the demand for gas increases along with the increasing number of people traveling and, two, crude-oil prices are almost at a seven year high.
“We’re hoping that we’re going to see some relief, but we know that one thing is for sure, that the demand for fuel is going to continue for the next couple of months as many people take to the roads for their summer vacations. We have seen the demand for fuel increase…tremendously,” Doug Shupe with AAA said.