CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Beverly Grove, Brazen Robbery, InstaStory, KCAL9

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) – Six people, all wearing masks, walked into a store in Beverly Grove Wednesday and started taking luxury pursues off the shelf.

Employees at the store attempted to stop the group of thieves, but were shoved aside.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Rates Continue To Climb In LA County Due To Delta Variant

In all, the stolen purses were worth thousands of dollars.

READ MORE: SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Congratulates Richard Branson On Space Flight

The suspects ended up running out of the store and down the street before jumping in a vehicle and getting away.

MORE NEWS: Triple-Digit Heat Expected In Southern California

Officials at the Los Angeles Police Department said the purse-snatching crew was made up of four women and two men, all in their teens and early 20’s.