BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) – Six people, all wearing masks, walked into a store in Beverly Grove Wednesday and started taking luxury pursues off the shelf.
Employees at the store attempted to stop the group of thieves, but were shoved aside.READ MORE: Coronavirus Rates Continue To Climb In LA County Due To Delta Variant
In all, the stolen purses were worth thousands of dollars.READ MORE: SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Congratulates Richard Branson On Space Flight
The suspects ended up running out of the store and down the street before jumping in a vehicle and getting away.MORE NEWS: Triple-Digit Heat Expected In Southern California
Officials at the Los Angeles Police Department said the purse-snatching crew was made up of four women and two men, all in their teens and early 20’s.