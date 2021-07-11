LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Grassroots organizations and marginalized communities came together Sunday, staging a car caravan that spanned three counties to show support for BIPOC and LGBTQ groups.
The SoCal Uprising Against State Terror Rally began as a caravan in downtown LA, traveling to Orange County and then ending with a march in San Diego.
“It’s important and imperative that we start working together, collaborating…all communities,” Anthony Bryson, one of the events organizers said, “because our struggles are more intertwined than we think. It’s important that if we want to change America to come, we need to start working now.”
The SoCal Uprising Day of Action is a continuation of a series of unity rallies, marches and caravans that began earlier this year.