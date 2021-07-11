LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Independent System Operator has issued another statewide Flex Alert for Monday, urging residents to conserve energy between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The potential strain on the state’s electrical grid is a combination of extreme heat in parts of California and a growing wildfire in Southern Oregon that threatens transmission lines used to provide power to residents of this state.
During a Flex Alert, people are asked to keep their air conditioning thermostats no lower than 78 degrees and limiting the use of major appliances, such as washing machines and dishwashers. They should also turn off lights and unplug cell phone chargers when not in use.