GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sunday evening at the Glendale Central Park for the new Armenian American Museum.

Plans to build the new museum have been in the works for years. The groundbreaking comes after millions of dollars in donations by organization, individual families and the state.

State Senator Anthony Portatino praised Governor Gavin Newsom’s support for the museum.

“Governor Newsom embraced this museum and was instrumental in getting $5 million. The state has invested a total of $8 million into the museum and I think that’s a testament to the Armenian activists,” Portatino said.

The two-story facility, which will span more than 50,000 square feet, will house archives and highlight historical and cultural moments of the Armenian people over the past 5,000 years.

Hundreds of attendees came out for the evening’s festivities, which included dignitaries, special guests and informative video segments on the future cultural and educational center for the museum.

Many of the guests told CBSLA that this will be a place to share a history that people may not yet know.

Louisa Tutunjuan, a supporter of the museum, said the new cultural attraction will introduce the Armenian culture to everyone in the city.

A dignitary, Consulate General of Armenia, Ambassador Armen Baubourtian, expressed how he felt about the new museum.

“It’s going to be a bridge between Armenia community and all other communities in Los Angeles and California,” the ambassador said.

The Armenian American Museum , which is expected to open mid-2024, will give special recognition to the 1.5 million lives lost in the Armenian Genocide, which until April had not been formally recognized by a sitting US president.