LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Saturday reported 1,094 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,256,515 cases and 24,538 deaths.
The department is also reporting that 83% of all the new cases are among people 50-years-old or younger, with highest number of new cases among residents between the ages of 18 and 49-years-old, this age group making up 70% of new cases.
Health officials continued to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with new incentives being offered for the next week to those who get their shots at county-run sites.
Prizes include tickets to see Celine Dion, Grupo Firma, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Dan and Shay at Staples Center and box seats to four classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. More information about the sweepstakes can be found online.
"As cases increase, the urgency to get more people vaccinated is rising," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, said. "Nearly 100% of the new cases are occurring among those not fully vaccinated. All of our COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at protecting you from severe disease from COVID-19 and variants of concern like the Delta variant."
Health officials said anyone not fully vaccinated should continue to wear face coverings at indoor public settings, move social activities outdoor as much as possible and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently while outside their home.