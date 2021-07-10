BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Congressman Jimmy Gomez and other officials held a rally Saturday in Hollenbeck Park to raise awareness about the child tax credit, which beginning Thursday will give families with children 17-years-old and younger $300 per child, per month.
The program is a part of the Biden Administration’s plan to lift children out of poverty.READ MORE: Video Captures Chaos After Drive-By Shooting Friday Night Outside Knott's Berry Farm
“What we know is that this will be dramatic in terms of improving the life of people,” Representative Judy Chu (D) of Alhambra told those gathered at the park.READ MORE: Family Grieving Over Death Of 4-Year-Old Jayda Sanchez, Killed Friday In Harbor City Hit-And-Run
Madison Williams, a single mother, said that the new child tax credit will be a heaven-send for her, and that she understands that there are families that are worse off than her.
Local leaders are pushing for the federal government to keep the tax credit going next year. They said without that monthly benefit, many families will again face desperate situations.MORE NEWS: Person Driving Tractor Leads Anaheim Police In Pursuit