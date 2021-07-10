MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with Mission Viejo Animal Services, are searching for a juvenile mountain lion spotted last Thursday in the area of Montanoso and Serenata.
Animal Services and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were on scene attempting to track the cat. Working with a biologist from the CDFW, a perimeter and trap were set, though the animal has yet to be captured.
On Saturday, authorities were monitoring traps and setting new ones in the area of the Montanoso Recreation Center at 25800 Montanoso Drive.
Officials said that once the juvenile mountain lion is captured, it will be relocated to a licensed facility for evaluation.