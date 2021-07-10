SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call that reported a person falling an estimated 30 feet from a bridge in the Silver Lake district.
The call came in just before 3 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived to the location at 1198 Myra Ave., they discovered a 60-year-old male beyond medical help who died at the scene.READ MORE: Flex Alert Extended To Saturday, CAL ISO Urges People To Conserve Energy
It is unknown what circumstances led to the fall, though the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating, according to fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.READ MORE: Authorities Searching For Mountain Lion Seen Thursday In Mission Viejo
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.MORE NEWS: LA County Reports Spike In COVID-19 Among Unvaccinated Younger People, With 1,094 New Cases Saturday
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)