HARBOR CITY (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old girl was killed Friday night as a result of a hit-and-run in Harbor City.

Authorities said the deadly crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Normandie and Vermont avenues. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle rolled over and three patients — two small children and an adult male — with serious injuries.

All three patients were taken to area hospitals where one of the small children died. The other child was said to be in critical condition and the adult male had major injuries.

According to investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, a Robert Sanchez was driving with his 4-year-old daughter, Jayda, and 4-year-old son, Robby, northbound on Vermont when another driver — who was parked on the east curb — pulled out and made a u-turn.

That driver’s u-turn caused the uncle to swerve to avoid hitting the car, which caused the vehicle to roll over and hit a light pole and a tree.

The driver who caused the crash fled the scene and has not been located. And, though the driver of that vehicle did not strike the other vehicle, it was being considered a hit-and-run since that driver’s actions caused the fatal crash.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the family to help with funeral expenses for 4-year-old Jayda.

Anyone with information was urged to call LAPD.