BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night outside the front gate of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, police said.
The shooting was first reported at about 8:40 p.m., sparking concerns that there was an active shooter inside in the amusement park, though police quickly confirmed that there was not an active shooter at the location.
Officers are currently responding to a shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm. There is no active shooter. More information to follow.
Immediately following the shooting, people inside the park were seen leaving the theme park in droves and employees were reportedly told to shelter in place while authorities canvassed the area.
In a statement, Knott’s Berry Farm said:
“We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott’s Berry Farm. A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park’s gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated. All inquiries should be directed to the Buena Park Police or local authorities.”
Late Friday night, Buena Park police confirmed that a male minor was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Early Saturday morning, police also said another teen was injured as well. They were both in stable condition at last check.
"We seen one guy got taken in the ambulance," Manuel Rivas, a park visitor, said. "He got shot in the arm."
The roads surrounding the park were closed as the investigation continued, causing a large-scale traffic backup as drivers attempted to leave the area. It was not immediately known when the roads would reopen.