LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new plan to phase out single-use plastic water bottles has been approved for Los Angeles International Airport and Van Nuys Airport.
Under the new policy, single-use plastic water bottles must be replaced with sustainable alternatives, including recyclable aluminum, glass, or certified compostable material. It will apply to restaurants, concessions, lounges, vending machine providers and airport events. Pre-packaged water – including purified water, mineral water, carbonated or sparkling water, and electrolyte-enhanced water products – are subject to the policy, but bottled water served on aircraft are exempt.
The new policy will be put in place immediately for Los Angeles World Airports and all new lease, concessions, and operating agreements. Existing businesses and concessions will have two years to phase out their plastic water bottles and modify purchase agreements in order to be in compliance with the new policy by June 30, 2023.
In support of the new policy, LADWP will install 60 new hydration stations throughout LAX’s terminals so passengers will have convenient access to drinking water.
"Eliminating single-use plastic water bottles is the right thing to do for our airports, our communities and our environment," Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said in a statement.
The phase-out of waste reduction and water management are part of LAWA’s Sustainability Action Plan, which seeks to achieve net zero for LAX and Van Nuys Airport by the year 2045 in several areas: no potable water consumed for non-potable uses, zero carbon emissions from LAWA operations and zero waste.