RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside city officials have renewed and increased a reward for information about a shooting that cut short the career of an up-and-coming boxer.
Riverside police say detectives are hopeful that the reward for information, which was increased this week to $20,000 from $10,000, will generate new leads in the shooting that left boxer Izaac Colunga paralyzed.
The shooting happened just after midnight on March 3, 2019 at a home in the 6400 block of Nidever Avenue in Riverside. Police say several people inside the house at the time of the shooting, and Colunga was one of the two people hit by gunfire.
One of the wounded was treated for a minor injury and released from the hospital. But Colunga was critically injured, and despite two years of recovery and multiple surgeries, he remains paralyzed below the neck.
Police described Colunga, now 27 years old, as a promising amateur boxer with a 3-0 record and two knockouts before the shooting. He had trained at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy and represented the city of Riverside.
Witnesses at the time of the shooting described a vehicle leaving the area. Detectives believe there may have been other witnesses to the events leading up to the shooting who have yet to come forward.
Anyone with more information about shooting can contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7137 or Detective Jim Brandt at (951) 353-7137. They can also be reached by email at HomicideColdCase@RiversideCA.gov.