HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A pursuit involving a U-Haul pickup truck early Friday morning in Hacienda Heights ended with authorities deploying tear gas and flashbangs.
The incident began at about 3 a.m. with a pursuit involving West Covina police. It's unclear what prompted the chase.
Just after 4:10 a.m., multiple flashbangs were heard in the area of Glenstone Avenue and Pintura Drive. Footage from the scene showed the suspect being treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department also confirmed that tear gas was used.
The suspect appeared to be alert and conscious.
L.A. County Sheriff's deputies were on scene. The U-Haul truck, which had front-end damage, was being loaded onto a tow truck. The circumstances of the incident were still unclear.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.