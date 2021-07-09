HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator Nigel Lythgoe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday in the first outdoor star ceremony since March 3, 2020.
“I am so proud and honored that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is awarding me a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Lythgoe said in a video posted to Twitter.READ MORE: USGS: Sonic Boom Felt Across Southern California Mistaken For Earthquake
I am so looking forward to Friday. @WalkOfFameStar #HollywoodChamberOfCommerce @wofstargirl @dizzyfeet pic.twitter.com/KtSd9xtbK0
— Nigel Lythgoe OBE (@dizzyfeet) July 7, 2021
Lythgoe was presented by his friend Priscilla Presley and his sons Kris and Simon at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony outside the W Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard.READ MORE: California Will Keep Masking, Testing In Schools Despite CDC Guidelines That Vaccinated Teachers, Students Don't Need Masks
Lionel Richie, Mary Murphy, and Finola Hughes were also in attendance.
The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website, walkoffame.com.
Lythgoe was approved to receive his star in 2019and it was scheduled to be unveiled in April 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday also marked Lythgoe’s 72nd birthday.
The star is the 2,697th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.MORE NEWS: Dodgers To Hold Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic During Series Beginning Friday Evening
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)