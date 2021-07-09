LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,107 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,255,434 cases and 24,530 deaths.
In comparison, L.A. County reported 549 new cases last Friday, and the daily test positivity rate has increased to 2.4% from last week's 1.5%. Hospitalizations have also increased in the last week from 280 to 320.
Of the five new deaths reported, one person was over the age of 80, one person was between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person was between the ages of 30 and 49. Long Beach reported two deaths.
Health officials continued to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with new incentives being offered for the next week to those who get their shots at county-run sites.
Prizes include tickets to see Celine Dion, Grupo Firma, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Dan and Shay at Staples Center and box seats to four classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. More information about the sweepstakes can be found online.
"This Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads more easily than others," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. "With vaccinations and good prevention measures, almost all of this transmission can be prevented."
Health officials said anyone not fully vaccinated should continue to wear face coverings at indoor public settings, move social activities outdoor as much as possible and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently while outside their home.