CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:91 Freeway, Brush Fire, Buena Park

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Less than an hour after authorities responded to reports of a shooting outside Knott’s Berry Farm, a fire broke out on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway near Knott Avenue in Buena Park.

READ MORE: 1 Injured In Drive-By Shooting Outside Knott's Berry Farm

It was not immediately known what sparked the fire that was burning in an area of heavy brush near a row of houses located just off the freeway.

By about 9:45 p.m., it appeared that fire crews were getting a handle on the blaze, though it was not immediately known when all of the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway would be reopened.

MORE NEWS: 'I Feel Like An American': Deported Marine Corps Veteran Is Back In SoCal After Becoming US Citizen

There were no immediate reports of injuries.