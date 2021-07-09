BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Less than an hour after authorities responded to reports of a shooting outside Knott’s Berry Farm, a fire broke out on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway near Knott Avenue in Buena Park.
READ MORE: 1 Injured In Drive-By Shooting Outside Knott's Berry Farm
In addition to the Knott’s situation, a big fire broke out on the 91 East at Knott avenue, forcing the freeway closed. Homes were endangered on the other side of the wall, too…It took fire resources a while to respond and snuff it out but thankfully the fire is now out @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/tY3jYh7Tl1READ MORE: California Will Keep Masking, Testing In Schools Despite CDC Guidelines That Vaccinated Teachers, Students Don't Need Masks
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 10, 2021
It was not immediately known what sparked the fire that was burning in an area of heavy brush near a row of houses located just off the freeway.
By about 9:45 p.m., it appeared that fire crews were getting a handle on the blaze, though it was not immediately known when all of the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway would be reopened.MORE NEWS: 'I Feel Like An American': Deported Marine Corps Veteran Is Back In SoCal After Becoming US Citizen
There were no immediate reports of injuries.