LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar will be shut down for 55 straight hours this weekend for construction.
The westbound lanes will be closed between Roxford Street exit and the 5 Freeway interchange from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Caltrans said the closure is for paving work.
Drivers are advised to use the 118 Freeway as an alternate route.
The work is part of a $135.5 million project to replace all lanes of the 210 Freeway with new pavement between the 5 Freeway and Wheatland Avenue. The on and off-ramps are also being repaved. Signs, medians and guardrails are also being upgraded.
The funding comes from the Road Repair and Accountability Act passed in 2017 which includes an annual hike in the gas tax.
Westbound I-210 will be FULLY CLOSED this weekend, Fri. July 9 – Mon. July 12, between Roxford St & I-5 for a paving work. Expect MAJOR delays & allow extra time to reach your destination. Use https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf to see traffic conditions. #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/CedRsjO1vB
