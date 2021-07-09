LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic will be available at Dodger Stadium during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that begins Friday evening.
The clinic will be located inside the stadium on the Left Field Reserve level.
People who a vaccine will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future 2021 home game while supplies last.
Following Friday's game, Dodger Stadium will conclude the night with a fireworks show.
