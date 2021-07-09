THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A bear cub was spotted taking a midnight stroll through Thousand Oaks this week.
Ventura County Sheriff's deputies spotted the bear walking along the center divider of a street in Thousand Oaks late Thursday night. It's unclear what street he bear was found on.
Our @toaksvcso deputies found this little guy walking the streets of Thousand Oaks late last night! 🐻 They followed him for close to an hour until he headed back toward open space. #VCSheriff #bear #ThousandOaks #bearcub pic.twitter.com/bK8mlSjR0C
— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2021
The cub didn't appear too phased by the sheriff's vehicles that began to follow him on both sides of the street. Authorities say the deputies followed the cub for about an hour until he headed back toward open space.
Bear cubs are usually accompanied by their mothers, and it’s unclear where this cub’s mother was at the time of the cub’s stroll.