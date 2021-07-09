LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California schools will take a more cautious approach this fall and continue masking and testing when classes resume, despite new CDC guidance that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to cover their faces inside of school buildings.

The CDC’s updated guidelines released Friday emphasized in-person learning as a priority this fall. But with children under 12 not yet eligible for vaccination, the guidelines say schools should implement several layers of precautions, including masks worn indoors, and a distance of at least three feet maintained between people within classrooms.

“Given California’s science-based approach and the fact that the state’s school facilities can’t accommodate physical distancing, we will align with the CDC by implementing multiple layers of mitigation strategies, including continued masking and robust testing capacity,” he said in a statement. “Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction. At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated – treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

More guidance on school reopening this fall will be released in the coming days, Ghaly said.

The updated guidance comes the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to invest billions into early education. AB 130 will invest billions into community schools and special education, fund summer and after-school programs, improve staff-to-student ratios, support the construction and renovation of state preschool, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten facilities; and support universal free school nutrition.

“Mark my words this is unlike anything we have ever done in this state. So many things we’ve promoted, so many things we’ve dreamed of, we’re delivering when we sign this bill,” Newsom said before signing the bill at Shearer Elementary in the Napa Valley Unified School District.