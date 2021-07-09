LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Researchers with California State University Long Beach are working this summer to educate the public about sharks.
The CSU Long Beach Shark Lab is hosting “Shark Shacks” at beaches up and down Southern California. The events, put on by undergraduate students and lab staff, are designed to provide information about sharks and other marine life.
Researchers say shark sightings are becoming more common in our coastal waters and educating the public on shark habitats is more crucial than ever. The goal of the Shark Shacks is to build an appreciation for sharks and inform the public about the marine life they may encounter at the beach.
The next ‘Shark Shack’ in the Los Angeles metro area will take place Wednesday, July 14 on the Huntington Beach Pier.
A teenage boy was bitten by a shark last week while kayaking off Catalina Island. He was airlifted to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to undergo surgery for a hand injury.
Last month, another teen captured video of very close encounter he had with a great white shark off the Santa Barbara County coastline near Carpinteria.