BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Friday night after a reported shooting outside Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park.
Officers are currently responding to a shooting outside of Knott's Berry Farm. There is no active shooter. More information to follow.
— Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) July 10, 2021
According to investigators with California Highway Patrol, a drive-by shooting reportedly happened outside of the park shortly before 9 p.m.
It was not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if there were any evacuation orders in place, though people were seen leaving the theme park and employees were reportedly told to shelter in place.
In a statement, Knott’s Berry Farm said:
"We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott's Berry Farm. A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park's gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated. All inquiries should be directed to the Buena Park Police or local authorities."
Police closed down the roads surrounding the park, causing a large-scale traffic backups.