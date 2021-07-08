LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — State wildlife officials Thursday continued their investigation into the shooting death of a mountain lion known as Scar.
According to the nonprofit Cougar Conservancy, the 5-year-old cougar, also known as El Cobre, was shot and killed in the Santa Ana Mountains late last month.
"Our team has been working tirelessly in the Santa Ana Mountains, providing recommendations for safeguarding pets and livestock, reducing attractants on properties, and the best practices for living in cougar habitat," the organization said in a Facebook post announcing the death.
According to a report from the Orange County Register, Scar was one of less than two dozen adult mountain lions in the mountain range. The population was said to be under temporary protective status while a locally endangered designation was considered.
Scar, who had a tracking collar attached by researchers after attacking local livestock twice in the Williams Canyon area, was found in the woods in an area south of the canyon after being shot elsewhere, a UC Davis researcher told the Register.
A spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told the Register that it was still determining possible suspects in the June killing.