LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More hot weather is expected to bake parts of the Southland heading into the weekend leading the state to urge energy conservation to prevent outages.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Antelope Valley through 9 p.m. Monday, with the National Weather Service predicting “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 expected.”

The excessive heat warning could potentially be extended to the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday and beyond, depending on how the high-pressure system unfolds.

Meanwhile, the NWS issued a less severe heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees expected.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters said lower elevations could see temperatures of up to 106 degrees.

Meanwhile Thursday, the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, has declared a Flex Alert that will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.

A heat alert was also issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that will be in effect from Friday through Sunday in the western San Fernando Valley, and from Saturday through Sunday in the San Gabriel Valley and the eastern San Fernando Valley.

County officials said residents without air conditioning at home can take advantage of cooling centers, with information on locations available here or by calling 211.

