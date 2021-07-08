SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A swimmer has died after being pulled out of the ocean near the Santa Monica Pier Wednesday evening.
According to authorities, crews were initially called out for reports of two swimmers needing help. One of the swimmers was able to make it out of the water on their own, but lifeguards with the Los Angeles County Fire Department needed to pull the second swimmer to safety.
Sky9 was overhead as paramedics performed CPR on the second swimmer. The Santa Monica Fire Department took the second swimmer to Santa Monica Hospital, where they later died.
The Santa Monica Police Department said it believed the death to be the result of an accidental drowning.