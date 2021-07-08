HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon while sitting inside of a car in Hawthorne.
According to the Hawthorne Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a man in his 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said officers from surrounding cities were assisting with crowd control. Chadron Avenue remained closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the investigation.