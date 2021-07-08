CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A 24-year-old Tustin woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Fullerton which killed a man early Thursday morning.

July 8, 2021. (CBSLA)

The collision occurred before 3:30 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue. Fullerton police responded to find a man lying alone in the road with significant injuries. He died at the scene.

He was not immediately identified.

About 45 minutes later, officers south of the crime scene located a white Ford sedan believed to be the hit-and-run vehicle.

Its driver, Katya Gladys Garcia-Ayala, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

Fullerton police are investigating.