ORANGE (CBSLA) – A Fullerton man charged in a mass shooting at an office building in the city of Orange back in March that claimed the lives of four people, including a 9-year-old boy, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.
44-year-old suspect Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez has been medically cleared to appear in court. He is scheduled to appear at 1:45 p.m. in Orange County Superior Court in Anaheim, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office said in an email.READ MORE: Half-Naked Man Sets Fire Atop Boyle Heights Church, Jumps From Rooftops And Rappels Down Power Lines
Gonzalez is charged with four counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and one count of attempted murder.
On the evening of March 31, Gonzalez is accused of entering an office complex in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue and opening fire at a family-run real estate business on the second floor of the building with a semi-automatic handgun.READ MORE: Large Flames Rip Through Pacific Palisades Home
Police said Gonzalez locked the gates of the complex using bicycle-type cable locks prior to committing the shooting.
Authorities confirmed that all the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. Gonzalez’ estranged wife told CBSLA that she had worked for the real estate business, but had quit two years prior to the shooting.
The victims were 50-year-old Luis Tovar, 28-year-old Jenevieve Raygoza, 9-year-old Matthew Farias and 58-year-old Leticia Solis. Farias’ mother, Blanca Tomayo, was critically wounded in the rampage.MORE NEWS: Long Beach To Give Out $500 Per Month In Guaranteed Income To 500 Low-Income Residents
Gonzalez was hit by at least one officer’s bullet in the courtyard of the complex during the rampage and has remained hospitalized ever since.